Security forces rescue 25 girls, 2 teachers in Kulgam J&K
In a tense rescue on Wednesday, security forces saved 25 girls and two teachers trapped inside a Darul Uloom next to the mosque in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
The mission unfolded as an Army officer from the nine Rashtriya Rifles volunteered and, along with his comrade, entered the adjoining seminary to evacuate everyone safely.
Their main target was Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Mohammad Lateef Bhat, who was hiding inside.
Tear gas flushes Mohammad Lateef Bhat
Bhat had been dodging arrest for a while and was wanted for several attacks, including one just last week. With a ₹15 lakh bounty on his head, catching him was a big deal for security forces.
After getting everyone out safely, officers used tear gas to flush Bhat out of the mosque without causing any damage to the building.
This operation involved around 2,000 personnel working together across the district.