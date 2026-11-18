In a tense rescue on Wednesday, security forces saved 25 girls and two teachers trapped inside a Darul Uloom next to the mosque in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The mission unfolded as an Army officer from the nine Rashtriya Rifles volunteered and, along with his comrade, entered the adjoining seminary to evacuate everyone safely.

Their main target was Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Mohammad Lateef Bhat, who was hiding inside.