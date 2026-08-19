Security forces search Udhampur Reasi Kathua after Talot tip
India
Security forces are on high alert in Jammu and Kashmir, launching search operations across Udhampur, Reasi, and Kathua districts.
This all started when a local in Talot village reported some strangers knocking on his door late at night, asking for food.
Locals did not respond to the repeated knocks for several minutes and then alerted security forces, and the suspects took off toward the hills.
Purported video in Doda, agencies respond
Just a week ago, a video purportedly showing four suspected terrorists moving near Ramtund Peak in Doda district surfaced. That already had security teams on their toes, with major searches underway.
Now, with fresh reports from locals, security agencies are acting fast, responding to specific tips to keep things safe in the region.