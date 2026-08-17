Security guard dies after MEA hostel gate collapses on him
What's the story
A 50-year-old security guard, identified as Dharmpal, was killed when a heavy main gate fell on him at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Hostel located on Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane in Lutyens's Delhi. According to Delhi Police, the incident took place on Sunday around noon. Dharmpal had been working at the hostel for seven to eight years.
Ongoing probe
Case registered, probe underway
The police said Dharmpal had reported for duty around 9:00am when the gate suddenly fell on him around noon.
He was rushed to RML Hospital, where he died during treatment.
The Sansad Marg police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the gate collapse.
They are looking into possible mechanical failure, lack of maintenance, or structural degradation as potential factors.
Further legal proceedings and technical inspections are underway.