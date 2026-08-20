India dismantles barricades, bollards outside Pakistan High Commission in Delhi
What's the story
Indian authorities have removed unauthorized structures and queue-management barriers outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. The structures, including queue liners near the visa section, were situated on a lane outside the compound's approved boundary. Visuals show broken barricades and security personnel near damaged walls at the site.
Twitter Post
Indian authorities dismantle external security perimeter
#WATCH | Delhi | Indian authorities dismantle the external security perimeter outside the Pakistan High Commission, removing traffic bollards and barricades that previously ring-fenced the diplomatic compound. pic.twitter.com/QYvbj7s7fE— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2026
Diplomatic tensions
US-Pakistan diplomatic row over Jammu and Kashmir
The removal of these structures comes three days after Pakistani authorities allegedly removed protective security barricades stationed outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.
It also comes after Islamabad objected to US envoy Sergio Gor's remarks describing Jammu and Kashmir as an "important part of India," which Pakistan termed "factually incorrect."
The same day Gor made the statement, Pakistan summoned US chargé d'affaires in Islamabad, Natalie Baker, to lodge a protest against his comments.
Official protest
Pakistan rebukes US for Kashmir remarks
Pakistan's foreign ministry condemned Gor's characterization of Jammu and Kashmir as a "part of India."
They said the comments contradicted the United States's long-standing position on the Kashmir issue.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan said, "It was underscored that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory, awaiting final disposition in accordance with...relevant UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people."
The US has consistently advocated for bilateral resolution of differences between India and Pakistan.