India dismantles barricades, bollards outside Pakistan High Commission in Delhi 

The removal of these structures comes three days after Pakistani authorities allegedly removed protective security barricades stationed outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

It also comes after Islamabad objected to US envoy Sergio Gor's remarks describing Jammu and Kashmir as an "important part of India," which Pakistan termed "factually incorrect."

The same day Gor made the statement, Pakistan summoned US chargé d'affaires in Islamabad, Natalie Baker, to lodge a protest against his comments.