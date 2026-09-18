DUSU elections: 900 security personnel deployed amid violence fears
What's the story
Around 900 security personnel have been deployed for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections on Friday. The deployment includes members of the Delhi Police and seven companies of Central Armed Police Forces. An anti-riot vehicle has also been stationed in and around the North Campus of Delhi University to ensure a peaceful voting process.
Post-campaign security
Women police personnel deployed at women's colleges
The police deployment has been intensified at key colleges, polling centers, and sensitive areas across the campus.
This comes after a tense election campaign that saw clashes and allegations of intimidation, along with violations of election rules.
Women police personnel have also been deployed at women's colleges to ensure their safety during polling.
Legal intervention
Delhi HC warns it could stay counting if violence occurs
The Delhi High Court has warned it could stay counting and announcement of results if it isn't satisfied with reports on violence and vandalism during campaigning.
The campaigning ended on Wednesday after candidates from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), National Students' Union of India (NSUI), and All India Students' Association-Students' Federation of India alliance campaigned.
Despite university rules restricting campaign material to designated spaces, posters and pamphlets were found on campus.
Administrative meeting
DU VC meets college principals, hostel officials
DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh met with college principals, hostel officials, and Delhi Police on Wednesday to review security arrangements.
He directed institutions to maintain heightened security for three to four days.
Principals were asked to appoint teachers as liaison officers during polling.
The outgoing DUSU panel had three representatives from ABVP and one from NSUI.
EVM security
Arrangements for safe movement of EVMs in place
The university has made arrangements for the safe movement and custody of electronic voting machines (EVMs).
These were delivered to colleges a day before polling and will be sealed after voting in the presence of student representatives and election officers.
The sealed EVMs will then be transported to the counting venue.
Election schedule
Polling being held in 2 shifts
The DUSU elections are being held in two shifts. Students attending day classes can vote from 8:30am to 1:00pm while those attending evening classes can vote from 3:00pm to 7:30pm.
Twenty candidates are contesting for four central DUSU posts: president, vice-president, secretary, and joint secretary.
The counting of votes will take place on Saturday at the Multipurpose Hall of the University Indoor Stadium.