Security scare ahead of Modi's event; one held with gun
What's the story
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, the Mumbai Police on Tuesday detained two people. One of them, Rohan Parekh, was allegedly impersonating an official of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and was found with a fake PMO identity card during a security check. The other person, his bodyguard, was also taken into custody after a gun was recovered from him.
Ongoing investigation
Mumbai Crime Branch probing the incident
According to reports, police detained the man after he was found to be moving in a suspicious manner at the event venue.
The Mumbai Crime Branch, which has taken over the investigation given the seriousness of the issue, is now probing the incident to ascertain why the duo tried to enter the venue with a fake ID and a weapon.
PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Global Fintech Fest 2026 at the Jio World Centre later in the day.
Event details
More about Global Fintech Fest 2026
"The detained man is reported to be 24 years old. He was accompanied by a bodyguard who was carrying a gun. The Mumbai Crime Branch is now conducting further investigation into the matter," Mumbai Police said.
The Global Fintech Fest 2026 is being held in Mumbai from September 8-11. The event brings together global stakeholders to discuss the future of finance.
This includes policymakers, regulators, central banks, financial institutions, fintech companies, and technology firms, among others.