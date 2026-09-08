Security scare ahead of Modi's event; one held with gun 

According to reports, police detained the man after he was found to be moving in a suspicious manner at the event venue.

The Mumbai Crime Branch, which has taken over the investigation given the seriousness of the issue, is now probing the incident to ascertain why the duo tried to enter the venue with a fake ID and a weapon.

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Global Fintech Fest 2026 at the Jio World Centre later in the day.