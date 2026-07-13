Security tightened on Jammu Srinagar highway for Shri Amarnath Yatra
India
With the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra underway, security has been stepped up along the busy Jammu-Srinagar highway.
Teams are running night patrols, checking vehicles, and keeping a close watch at key spots, especially around Banihal in Ramban district.
The pilgrimage runs from July 3 to August 28 this year, wrapping up on Raksha Bandhan.
CRPF opens health camp at Chanderkote
The CRPF is not just handling security; it has also set up Road Opening Parties and a round-the-clock Mobile Health Camp at Chanderkote.
Led by Senior Medical Officer Dr. Anantha Krishnan, the camp offers medical care to both travelers and locals with modern equipment, making sure everyone on this 57-day journey is safe and looked after.