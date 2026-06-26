Seelampur: 17-year-old Lucky Kumar stabbed to death by 2 minors
India
A 17-year-old boy named Lucky Kumar lost his life in northeast Delhi's Seelampur after being stabbed by two minors, aged 15 and 16.
The attack happened on Tuesday evening during a small argument that got out of hand.
Lucky's cousin rushed him to the hospital, but sadly, he didn't make it.
Delhi police question minors, recover knife
Police quickly registered a murder case and brought in forensic experts to check the scene.
Using CCTV footage and local tips, they tracked down the suspects.
During questioning, both minors admitted to their roles in the fight and revealed there was a third person involved, who is still missing.
Police recovered the knife used and seized their motorcycle as evidence.