Seelampur smoking dispute kills 20-year-old Subhan on October 20
India
A 20-year-old named Subhan lost his life after a fight broke out in Seelampur, northeast Delhi, on October 20.
The argument started when a group confronted Subhan and his friend about smoking in Central Park, but things quickly escalated and turned violent.
Despite being rushed to two hospitals, Subhan sadly didn't make it.
Police arrest 6 in Seelampur
Police have arrested six people, including three young adults and two teenagers, after reviewing closed-circuit television footage and gathering evidence.
They're still investigating the case and further details, reminding us how fast small disagreements can get out of hand.