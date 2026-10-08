Seemapuri building collapse killed at least 5 exposing enforcement failures
A building in Delhi's Seemapuri area collapsed recently, taking at least five lives and putting the spotlight on how poorly building safety rules are enforced.
Sadly, this isn't a one-off: earlier this year, other tragedies happened even after warnings were given, showing that agencies responsible for safety often miss the mark.
Majority of flagged Delhi properties ignored
It turns out over 125,000 properties in Delhi were flagged for violations by May 2026, but less than half actually faced any action between 2015 and 2025.
From ignored illegal constructions, slow emergency responses, and untrained rescue teams, these incidents reveal a bigger problem: rules exist but aren't followed through.
The Seemapuri collapse is another reminder that fixing enforcement is long overdue if we want safer cities.