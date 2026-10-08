Seemapuri building collapse kills 5 including pregnant woman, 2 children
India
A four-story building in Seemapuri, northeast Delhi, suddenly collapsed on Wednesday afternoon, leaving five people dead, among them a pregnant woman and two children.
Rescue teams rushed in right away as there is concern that more people might still be trapped under the rubble.
The building's owner, Anwar, has not been found yet.
Rescue ongoing in Seemapuri, magisterial probe
Rescue crews from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local authorities are working with cranes and ambulances to clear debris and help anyone they can find. Locals have joined in too.
Early reports suggest nearby construction using a vibrating machine could be to blame for the collapse.
Officials have started a magisterial inquiry to figure out exactly what went wrong.