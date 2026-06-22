Sejal Pawar's cadaver joke in Mumbai sparks FIR, 15-day leave
Sejal Pawar, an MBBS student in Mumbai, made a joke about male cadavers during anatomy training at a comedy show.
The clip went viral and sparked outrage for being insensitive toward people who donate their bodies to science.
As a result, Pawar's college put her on 15-day forced medical leave, and an FIR was filed against her.
Doctors stress reverence for donors
The incident has kicked off conversations about how cadavers should be treated with respect in medical schools.
Dr. Shilpa Singi, Lead Consultant - Academics and Strategies Internal Medicine - Aster Whitefield Hospital said anatomy labs need both scientific learning and reverence for donors, while Dr. Amit Sinha, Director & Consultant, Orthopaedic Surgery, Deepam Orthopaedic Clinic, Gurugram pointed out that cadavers help students connect with their profession, so dignity is key.
Humor can help medical students cope, but it shouldn't cross ethical lines or disrespect donors.