Sejal Pawar's cadaver joke in Mumbai sparks FIR, 15-day leave

Doctors stress reverence for donors

The incident has kicked off conversations about how cadavers should be treated with respect in medical schools.

Dr. Shilpa Singi, Lead Consultant - Academics and Strategies Internal Medicine - Aster Whitefield Hospital said anatomy labs need both scientific learning and reverence for donors, while Dr. Amit Sinha, Director & Consultant, Orthopaedic Surgery, Deepam Orthopaedic Clinic, Gurugram pointed out that cadavers help students connect with their profession, so dignity is key.

Humor can help medical students cope, but it shouldn't cross ethical lines or disrespect donors.