'Don't help fuel terrorism in our neighborhood': Jaishankar tells Poland 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday urged Poland to adopt a zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism. He made the appeal during a meeting with Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski in New Delhi. "Deputy Prime Minister, you are no stranger to our region and are more than familiar with the long-standing challenges of cross-border terrorism," he said. "Poland should display zero tolerance for terrorism and not help fuel the terrorist infrastructure in our neighborhood," Jaishankar added.

Cooperation focus Jaishankar emphasizes importance of bilateral cooperation Jaishankar stressed the need for both countries to work together on security and regional issues. He also highlighted the progress in India-Poland relations, which have grown into a strategic partnership. The ministers discussed reviewing the Action Plan 2024-28, aimed at enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, defense, security, clean technology and digital innovation.

Economic ties India-Poland trade and investment figures Jaishankar noted that Poland is one of India's biggest trading partners in Central Europe. Bilateral trade has nearly tripled over the last decade to about $7 billion. Indian investments in Poland have also crossed $3 billion, creating jobs and opportunities for Polish workers. "Our bilateral relationship has also progressed steadily but nevertheless needs constant tending," he added.

Global issues Jaishankar reiterates India's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict The ministers also discussed global developments, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Jaishankar reiterated India's position on the issue and slammed what he called "selective targeting" of India for its stance. "In the recent past... I have candidly shared our views on the Ukraine conflict and its implications... The selective targeting of India is both unfair and unjustified. I do so again today," he said.

