Selfie video in Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's chamber sparks debate
India
A selfie video taken during a meeting between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and members of the people with disabilities community has stirred up talk about security rules.
The clip, shot right inside the chief minister's chamber and later shared online, grabbed attention fast: some people saw it as a cool moment, others worried about breaking official protocol.
Rules breached, group defends filming
Turns out, snapping videos or photos inside the chief minister's office is usually off-limits to keep things secure and respectful. This time, those rules weren't followed.
The group said they filmed out of excitement and felt the backlash was just unnecessary drama.
Still, the incident has people thinking about why sticking to these guidelines matters during important meetings.