Senior BJP leader 'cockroaches' remark sparks nationwide Gen Z protests
A senior BJP leader's remark calling young activists "cockroaches" set off protests all over India, with thousands of Gen Z voices demanding an apology and more accountability from the government.
The comment went viral, and the backlash has put real pressure on the party as elections get closer.
BJP launches youth campaigns amid detentions
Trying to win back young voters, BJP leaders launched campaigns on Instagram and YouTube, plus announced new plans for education, jobs, and mental health.
But at the same time, several protest organizers were detained under public order laws, a move criticized by human rights groups as silencing dissent.
As one protester put it: "They want to silence us while pretending to listen."
This double approach could shape how young people vote in the upcoming elections.