Senior IAS officer Padma Jaiswal removed over Arunachal 2007-2008 corruption
Padma Jaiswal, a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from Delhi, has been officially removed from service on corruption charges.
She was accused of misappropriation of government revenue and misuse of official position while working as deputy commissioner in Arunachal Pradesh back in 2007-2008, a pretty rare move for someone at her level.
President approves removal, Jaiswal unaware
Jaiswal was first suspended in 2008, but that decision didn't stick for long.
Legal hurdles slowed things down, with the Central Administrative Tribunal saying the home ministry couldn't handle her case until the Delhi High Court reversed that call on April 1 this year.
After more reviews, the president approved her removal from service this week.
When reached for comment, Jaiswal simply said she wasn't aware of any such development.