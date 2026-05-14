Senior IAS officer Padma Jaiswal removed over Arunachal 2007-2008 corruption

President approves removal, Jaiswal unaware

Jaiswal was first suspended in 2008, but that decision didn't stick for long.

Legal hurdles slowed things down, with the Central Administrative Tribunal saying the home ministry couldn't handle her case until the Delhi High Court reversed that call on April 1 this year.

After more reviews, the president approved her removal from service this week.

When reached for comment, Jaiswal simply said she wasn't aware of any such development.