Senior IRS officer's daughter found murdered in Delhi
What's the story
A 22-year-old daughter of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer was found murdered at her residence in Delhi's Amar Colony on Wednesday. Preliminary investigations suggest she may have been allegedly sexually assaulted before being strangled to death with a mobile phone charging cable. The police suspect the involvement of a house help, who had been fired from his job recently and is currently absconding.
Suspect identified
House help fired before murder
According to cops, the victim was alone at home when she was murdered as her parents had gone out for a walk. The body was later discovered under suspicious circumstances, prompting police to rush to the scene. Police, forensic, and criminal teams are currently conducting a thorough examination of the scene. Officers are examining CCTV footage from across Amar Colony to trace the suspect's escape route.
Twitter Post
Forensic team reaches spot
#WATCH | Delhi | A team of FSL has reached the spot where a senior IRS official's daughter was found dead in a house in Amar Colony. https://t.co/R6L3LMXcBQ pic.twitter.com/EAHRr176lx— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2026