Senior Odisha IPS officer Shefeen Ahamed K. dies battling cancer
India
Shefeen Ahamed K. a senior IPS officer from Odisha, has passed away at age 50 after battling cancer. He was being treated in a private hospital and originally came from Kerala's Kollam district.
With a background in civil engineering and a master's degree in police leadership, Ahamed was known for his dedication to law enforcement.
Ahamed led Odisha CID and cybercrime
At the time of his passing, Ahamed led Odisha's CID Crime Branch and cybercrime unit. He also served as district police chief in Thiruvananthapuram during his deputation to Kerala.
His mortal remains will be taken to his hometown on Tuesday.
Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan said Ahamed was an officer with an excellent service record, while other leaders remembered his leadership and positive impact on the force.