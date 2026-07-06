Senior resident Simarpreet Singh Anand found dead, suicide note found
India
Dr. Simarpreet Singh Anand, a 35-year-old senior resident at Delhi's Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital, was found dead in his locked duty room on Sunday morning.
Staff broke in after losing contact with him during his night shift and discovered a suicide note and diary, suggesting he took his own life.
Note: relationship with colleague, caste opposition
In his note, Anand shared that he had been in a relationship with colleague Dr. Akanksha Chaudhary, but their families opposed marriage due to caste differences.
The police are investigating further while the hospital community processes this loss.