Senior staffers Sreelal and Govindaraj resign from K. Muraleedharan's office
India
Kerala Health Minister K. Muraleedharan's office saw two senior staffers, Sreelal and Govindaraj, step down in just two months, both citing personal reasons and a heavy workload.
Their sudden exits have sparked questions, especially since they left so soon after joining.
Muraleedharan downplays exits amid tension reports
While the official explanation points to stress and personal issues, there are reports of internal power struggles and a tense work environment behind the scenes.
Still, Minister Muraleedharan isn't too worried; he called the resignations "something that happens in all offices" and promised new hires soon to keep things running smoothly.