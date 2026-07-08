Senthilbalaji seeks Madras HC anticipatory bail in 35cr bribery case India Jul 08, 2026

Former Tamil Nadu minister and current Coimbatore South MLA V Senthilbalaji has asked the Madras High Court for anticipatory bail in a ₹35 crore bribery case.

His plea, along with his brother's, will be heard on July 8.

Senthilbalaji says he is not named in the police FIR and believes there are political reasons behind trying to link him to the case.