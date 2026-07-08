Senthilbalaji seeks Madras HC anticipatory bail in 35cr bribery case
Former Tamil Nadu minister and current Coimbatore South MLA V Senthilbalaji has asked the Madras High Court for anticipatory bail in a ₹35 crore bribery case.
His plea, along with his brother's, will be heard on July 8.
Senthilbalaji says he is not named in the police FIR and believes there are political reasons behind trying to link him to the case.
N Elaiyaraja alleges 35cr bribe
It all started when TVK MLA N Elaiyaraja reported getting calls from Thirunavukarasu (from Indian Political Democratic Strategies), who allegedly offered him ₹35 crore to vote against his party's whip.
Elaiyaraja says he refused and was then threatened about keeping quiet, backing up his claims with call history screenshots.
Four people have been named in the FIR under anti-corruption laws as the investigation continues.