Seoni road opened by Mohan Yadav collapses after heavy rain
A freshly built road in Seoni district, Madhya Pradesh, opened by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on July 1, collapsed just a day later after heavy rain.
The ₹3.93 crore project was meant to connect Mohbarra and Sarasdol villages, but now locals are stuck: many can't get to work or their fields.
PWD cites debris, opposition alleges corruption
The collapse also took out a culvert, and videos of the damage quickly spread online, with people calling out poor construction and negligence.
Rajguru Chaubey, sub-divisional officer, Public Works Department (PWD), said debris blocked the culvert pipes, causing water pressure to build up and wash everything away.
He described it as a "natural disaster" and assured that repair work is already underway.
Meanwhile, opposition leaders are blaming the government for shoddy work and corruption.