Seoni road opened by Mohan Yadav collapses after heavy rain

PWD cites debris, opposition alleges corruption

The collapse also took out a culvert, and videos of the damage quickly spread online, with people calling out poor construction and negligence.

Rajguru Chaubey, sub-divisional officer, Public Works Department (PWD), said debris blocked the culvert pipes, causing water pressure to build up and wash everything away.

He described it as a "natural disaster" and assured that repair work is already underway.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders are blaming the government for shoddy work and corruption.