Serial killer Vishwanath arrested in Tirupati, accomplice Rajamma detained

Police tracked Vishwanath using CCTV

Vishwanath's method was to earn his victims' trust before attacking them, using an auto-rickshaw to travel during the crimes.

He'd been hiding out in Tirupati since 2024 under a new identity and was linked to four local murders.

Police tracked him down using CCTV footage and tech surveillance, recovering gold worth nearly ₹20 lakh.

His arrest is a big relief for Tirupati residents and police departments in other states, especially since he once escaped custody after a conviction back in 2018.