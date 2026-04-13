Serial killer Vishwanath arrested in Tirupati, accomplice Rajamma detained
Police in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, have finally caught Vishwanath, a serial killer who targeted women living alone and managed to stay on the run for years using fake names like Prashanth and Aziz.
He's wanted in 21 cases across the country and was also most-wanted in cases across Karnataka, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, and his accomplice Rajamma was also picked up.
Police tracked Vishwanath using CCTV
Vishwanath's method was to earn his victims' trust before attacking them, using an auto-rickshaw to travel during the crimes.
He'd been hiding out in Tirupati since 2024 under a new identity and was linked to four local murders.
Police tracked him down using CCTV footage and tech surveillance, recovering gold worth nearly ₹20 lakh.
His arrest is a big relief for Tirupati residents and police departments in other states, especially since he once escaped custody after a conviction back in 2018.