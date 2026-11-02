Seven coaches rolled nearly 6km, derailed near Thamaleri Muthur
India
Seven empty train coaches accidentally rolled nearly 6km without an engine and derailed near Thamaleri Muthur on the busy Bengaluru-Chennai route.
The coaches had been parked for maintenance at Jolarpettai Junction in Tamil Nadu but weren't properly secured.
Gatekeeper alert averts major accident
A sharp-eared gatekeeper noticed strange noises and quickly alerted the control room, helping stop other trains and prevent a major accident.
Cleanup teams cleared the tracks using heavy equipment, but the incident caused delays and raised big questions about railway safety at this major junction.
Calls for an investigation are growing as people worry about how such slip-ups can happen.