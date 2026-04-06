Seven judicial officers chased in Malda after voter roll probe India Apr 06, 2026

Seven judicial officers in West Bengal's Malda district were chased by a mob of bikers after spending nine tense hours held while investigating voter roll complaints.

The officers, acting on orders from the Supreme Court and Election Commission, were caught on CCTV being followed by 34 motorcycles as they tried to leave.

One female officer was heard telling her family she was frightened and urging them to take necessary steps, highlighting real concerns about their safety.