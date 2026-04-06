Seven judicial officers chased in Malda after voter roll probe
Seven judicial officers in West Bengal's Malda district were chased by a mob of bikers after spending nine tense hours held while investigating voter roll complaints.
The officers, acting on orders from the Supreme Court and Election Commission, were caught on CCTV being followed by 34 motorcycles as they tried to leave.
One female officer was heard telling her family she was frightened and urging them to take necessary steps, highlighting real concerns about their safety.
PM Modi criticizes Trinamool Congress
With state elections around the corner, this incident has turned into a major political flashpoint.
Prime Minister Modi criticized Trinamool Congress for failing to protect judicial officials, calling it sponsored maha jungleraj.
Trinamool brushed off these claims as desperate election rhetoric.
The delay in police response that night has only added to the debate over law and order in the state.