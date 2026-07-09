Seven killed, 2 injured in Uttara Kannada late-night MUV crash
India
A late-night road accident in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district left seven people dead and two injured after their MUV crashed into a lorry near Balagara Cross on NH-52.
The group was traveling from Dharwad to Dharmasthala and Chikkamagaluru on a leisure trip when the tragedy struck around 1:30am.
Driver Sanjeev speeding, case filed
Police say the driver, Sanjeev, was speeding and lost control of the vehicle, causing a severe crash that killed most passengers instantly.
The survivors were taken to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi for treatment.
A case has been filed against Sanjeev based on a survivor's complaint, and police are continuing their investigation.