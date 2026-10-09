Seven killed, 20+ injured in Kutch Renewable Energy Park crash
India
A serious road accident in Gujarat's Kutch district early Friday morning left seven workers dead and more than 20 injured.
The crash happened between a truck and a Bolero Camper pickup inside the Renewable Energy Park near Khavda, around 3 to 4am.
The impact was so severe that the pickup was crushed, trapping seven workers inside.
Crane used, police probe Khavda negligence
Rescue teams had to use a crane to get the trapped workers out, but sadly, all seven lost their lives.
More than 20 others were taken to a hospital for urgent care.
Police are now investigating whether negligence led to this tragedy at such a major energy site.