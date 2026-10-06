Seven killed after SUV crashes into parked trailer in Bhavnagar
India
A major road accident in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district left seven people dead on Tuesday morning.
Around 10am an SUV heading to Alang shipyard slammed into a parked trailer truck on the Bhavnagar-Somnath highway near Trapaj village.
Rescue teams freed occupants, probe ongoing
Six people died at the scene, and one more passed away at the hospital, according to Superintendent of Police Nitesh Pandey.
The crash was so forceful it wrecked the SUV and even moved the trailer truck.
Emergency teams had to use iron bars to free those trapped inside.
Authorities are now looking into what caused this tragic accident.