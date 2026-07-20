7 killed in landslide in rain-hit J&K's Poonch
What's the story
A devastating landslide struck the Loran-Dumilan area of Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday after continuous heavy rainfall hit the region. Seven bodies have been recovered so far from the site of the landslide. According to officials, the house hit by the landslide was made of mud. Search and rescue operations are still underway to find any missing persons.
Weather warning
IMD warns of heavy rainfall in J&K
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next 48-72 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.
The weather department has warned that the intense rainfall could lead to flash floods, overflowing streams, and waterlogging in low-lying areas.
Thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds are also expected during this period.
Recent disaster
Flash floods killed 12 people in Poonch, Rajorui
On Sunday, flash floods caused by torrential rainfall had already killed at least 12 people and left 10 missing in the Jammu division.
The floods devastated homes, public infrastructure, livestock, and agricultural land in Poonch and Rajorui.
Officials said at least 25 people have been killed in floods and landslides caused by torrential rain across northern and northeastern India over the weekend.