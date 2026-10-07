Seven Tata trusts file 84 caveats with Maharashtra charity commissioner

Seven trusts under Tata Trusts, excluding the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, just filed 84 caveats with the Maharashtra charity commissioner, hoping to get their say before any decisions are made.

This comes after one of their biggest trusts, Sir Ratan Tata Trust, was hit with restrictions and cannot even hold meetings right now.

The move is a preventive measure amid an escalating governance dispute and to ensure they are heard before orders are passed.