Seven-year-old dies, 18 hospitalized in Leda Bajto food poisoning case
India
A heartbreaking case of food poisoning hit Leda Bajto village in Jharkhand this weekend.
After enjoying golgappa and chaat from a local street cart on Saturday evening, a seven-year-old child sadly lost their life and 18 others were brought for treatment on Sunday morning with symptoms.
Police searching for vendor, patients stable
Police are now looking for the vendor who sold the snacks, but haven't found them yet.
Thankfully, doctors say those hospitalized are currently stable.
Authorities are working to trace exactly what caused the contamination and hope to prevent anything like this from happening again.