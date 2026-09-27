Seventeen judges recused from Sanjiv Chaturvedi cases since 2013
17 judges, including Supreme Court justices, Uttarakhand High Court judges, and Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) judges, have recused themselves from hearing cases involving Sanjiv Chaturvedi, a forest officer known for challenging corruption.
This wave of recusals started back in 2013 and has continued through September 2026, with the latest being CAT judge Rajveer Singh Verma stepping aside from a case tied to Chaturvedi's petition challenging a November 2021 Uttarakhand government order related to the Appraisal Report Channel of IFS officers.
Recusals reflect complexity of Chaturvedi litigation
Chaturvedi's legal battles have become increasingly complex over the years, leading several judges to withdraw from his cases, citing different circumstances.
Notable recent examples include Uttarakhand High Court Justices Alok Verma and Ravindra Maithani stepping away in late 2025, and Justice Manoj Tiwari doing the same in early 2024.
The repeated recusals highlight just how tangled and high profile these proceedings have become.