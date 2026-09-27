Seventeen judges recused from Sanjiv Chaturvedi cases since 2013

17 judges, including Supreme Court justices, Uttarakhand High Court judges, and Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) judges, have recused themselves from hearing cases involving Sanjiv Chaturvedi, a forest officer known for challenging corruption.

This wave of recusals started back in 2013 and has continued through September 2026, with the latest being CAT judge Rajveer Singh Verma stepping aside from a case tied to Chaturvedi's petition challenging a November 2021 Uttarakhand government order related to the Appraisal Report Channel of IFS officers.