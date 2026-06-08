Seventeen-member parliamentary delegation experiencing altitude-related illnesses during Ladakh visit

Some MPs required oxygen support

Some MPs needed oxygen support throughout the trip, especially those aged between 60 and 70.

Azamgarh MP Daroga Prasad Saroj was hospitalized after bleeding from his nose and mouth; Afzal Ansari's oxygen level dropped sharply and he had to rely on oxygen for most of the journey.

Afzal Ansari criticized the rushed itinerary for not allowing acclimatization time, a step doctors say is crucial in avoiding altitude sickness, with Dr. Yangdol from Leh said visitors from the plains often develop complications at high altitude and that rest for at least a day is prescribed to acclimatize.