Seventeen Theni district prison inmates recaptured, set for high-security transfers
India
17 inmates who broke out of Theni district prison in Tamil Nadu have been recaptured, and steps have been initiated to transfer them to high-security jails across the state.
The transfers were initiated on Thursday, with the prisoners now to be held in Salem, Vellore, Cuddalore, and Puzhal once all legal formalities conclude.
Breakout staged as fake medical emergency
The jailbreak on October 26 involved a fake medical emergency and overpowering a guard.
After a huge manhunt using drones and tech, all escapees were recaptured. Some even got caught after borrowing a stranger's phone in Ammachipuram to contact their associates.
Authorities are investigating the exact motives and masterminds behind the breakout.