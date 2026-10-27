Seventeen undertrials escape Thekkampatti sub-jail, drones help recapture 13
India
17 undertrial prisoners broke out of Thekkampatti Sub-Jail in Tamil Nadu on October 26 by faking a medical emergency and overpowering guards before running into the forest.
Thanks to drones, police managed to track down and arrest 13 of them pretty quickly in the dense Theni woods.
Police intensify search for 4 missing
Four escapees are still missing, so police have ramped up the search with special teams and extra checkpoints.
The jailbreak (along with another recent one near Chennai) has sparked fresh debates about prison security in Tamil Nadu, and nine jail staff have already been suspended for negligence.