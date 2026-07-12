Seventy donation thefts at Ayodhya Ram temple, 8 people arrested
India
In just 40 days, Ayodhya's Ram Temple saw 70 donation thefts, all during the evening counting shift.
Police have arrested eight people, with Avinash Shukla named as the main suspect behind most incidents.
Ram Temple trust tightens counting hours
After multiple thefts happening on the same day, the temple trust switched to a single counting shift (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) to tighten security.
A special investigation team was set up, detaining eight people and finding gaps in staff checks and CCTV monitoring.
The trust's General Secretary Champat Rai stepped down, and now an audit covering the past five years is underway to prevent future embezzlement.