Seventy donation thefts at Ayodhya Ram temple, 8 people arrested

Ram Temple trust tightens counting hours

After multiple thefts happening on the same day, the temple trust switched to a single counting shift (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) to tighten security.

A special investigation team was set up, detaining eight people and finding gaps in staff checks and CCTV monitoring.

The trust's General Secretary Champat Rai stepped down, and now an audit covering the past five years is underway to prevent future embezzlement.