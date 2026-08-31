Several Uttarakhand districts may close schools on September 1
India
Schools in several Uttarakhand districts may remain closed on September 1 after the India Meteorological Department warned of heavy rain, lightning, and possible road blockages.
Local authorities are making closure calls based on safety in their areas.
Nainital schools closed due to waterlogging
All schools from classes one through 12 in Nainital (government, aided, and private) are officially closed for the day because of waterlogging and travel risks.
Dehradun and Haridwar have not announced districtwide closures yet, but individual schools might decide to close if the weather gets worse.
Parents and students should keep an eye out for updates from their school or local administration.