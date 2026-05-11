Severe heat wave to deepen in Gujarat with temperatures rising

IMD: Heat likely until May 14

The IMD doesn't expect things to cool down before May 14, thanks to hot winds blowing through the region.

Other states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan are also likely to see temperatures increase.

West Rajasthan will even have warmer nights until 14 May, while East Rajasthan will even have warmer nights until 13 May, while Konkan and Goa might see extra humid weather soon.

So if you're out and about this week, stay cool and look after yourself!