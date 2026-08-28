Severe Nepal flash flood kills 547 and about 1,500 missing
India
A severe flash flood in Nepal has left 547 people dead and about 1,500 missing, including 320 Indians.
Shatadal Nath from Doboka, Assam, is among those unaccounted for.
He had been working at a power company in Nepal for eight months when floodwaters swept away his accommodations while he was asleep after a night shift.
Shatadal Nath's family contacts his company
Nath's colleague Gautam Das survived the disaster and informed his family about the incident over the phone.
Since then, the family has been reaching out to his company for any news.