Severe northern Odisha flooding affects about 785,000 across 6 districts

Odisha has had 28% more rain than usual this monsoon, with 972.9mm recorded between June 1 and August 17, 2026.

Schools are closed in Balasore, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar; Utkal University postponed undergraduate semester examinations scheduled for Monday due to disruption in transportation.

Chief Minister Majhi and Minister Pujari visited hard-hit spots like Jajpur, urging faster rescue efforts and directing officials to accelerate rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

The state is focusing on safety first while working to help everyone bounce back soon.