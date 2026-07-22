SFI blocks Erode road demanding NEET abolition, Dharmendra Pradhan resignation
India
On Wednesday, student activists from the Students's Federation of India (SFI) blocked a road in Erode, Tamil Nadu, calling for NEET to be scrapped and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The protest was also about supporting fellow activists arrested during earlier anti-NEET demonstrations in Delhi and Chennai.
Police quickly stepped in, removed 10 protesters, and cleared the area.
Rajendran's hunger strike pending court approval
SFI demanded the abolition of NEET. The demonstration briefly disrupted traffic before police restored order.
Meanwhile, Congress Lawyers's Wing secretary Rajendran announced he'll go on a hunger strike to back the anti-NEET movement, but only after getting court approval.
He made his point peacefully before leaving the spot.