SFI students stage alleged mock funeral, sparking Kerala political storm
An alleged mock funeral staged by SFI students at Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit has set off a political storm in Kerala.
The protest, held during a Syndicate meeting convened by Vice Chancellor Ciza Thomas, went viral after videos showed students carrying spotlights and acting out funeral scenes.
SFI says it was just a creative way to highlight broken lighting in their department.
Vice Chancellor Ciza Thomas files complaint
Thomas filed a complaint, saying protesters carried an effigy and performed Christian funeral rites for her, then the entire incident was recorded on video, and portions of the recording were subsequently circulated through social media.
Four SFI activists were arrested but quickly got bail.
Top state officials called the protest "not appropriate for a civilized society and it cannot be accepted" while SFI leaders argued they're being targeted for speaking up about faculty hiring and campus infrastructure issues.
The incident has deepened tensions between students and university leadership.