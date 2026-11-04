SFI's Sidharth Sunil arrested at Maharaja's College protest, given bail
India
Sidharth Sunil, a Students Federation of India (SFI) leader, was arrested after joining a campus protest at Maharaja's College, Kochi.
The demonstration called out Higher Education Minister Roji M John over the suspension of 16 students of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady.
Sunil was let off on station bail.
Police invoke public meeting laws
Police have started legal proceedings against several students under public meeting laws and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Another student from Karunagappally, a B.Com. student, was also taken into custody.
The arrests signal a tougher approach toward campus activism and highlight the risks students face when speaking up.