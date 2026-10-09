SFJ operatives Sukhpreet Singh, Rajdeep Singh arrested for Ambedkar vandalism

Two operatives of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), Sukhpreet Singh and Rajdeep Singh, were arrested in Jalandhar after they vandalized Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's statues and scribbled pro-Khalistani graffiti.

Both were already on the police radar for other offenses.

Their latest act included pro-Khalistani slogans on the outer wall of the Red Cross Bhawan on September 29, and during questioning, they admitted to damaging another Ambedkar statue earlier in September.