SFJ operatives Sukhpreet Singh, Rajdeep Singh arrested for Ambedkar vandalism
India
Two operatives of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), Sukhpreet Singh and Rajdeep Singh, were arrested in Jalandhar after they vandalized Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's statues and scribbled pro-Khalistani graffiti.
Both were already on the police radar for other offenses.
Their latest act included pro-Khalistani slogans on the outer wall of the Red Cross Bhawan on September 29, and during questioning, they admitted to damaging another Ambedkar statue earlier in September.
Police file FIR, probe SFJ associates
Police filed an FIR and will present the two in court to dig deeper into their backward and forward linkages and identify other associates involved in the conspiracy.
For context, SFJ is a banned outfit, making these acts especially serious in the eyes of law enforcement.