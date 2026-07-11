SGPC protests 'Satluj' ban in Amritsar, calls out governments
India
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) hit the streets in Amritsar to protest the ban on Satluj, a Punjabi film about activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and his fight to uncover missing Sikh youth during Punjab's counter-insurgency years.
Led by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, the group called out governments for ignoring Sikh concerns.
Protesters march, submit memo, plan ardas
Marching from the Golden Temple to the deputy commissioner's office, protesters carried banners demanding justice for human rights abuses.
They handed over a memo addressed to the Punjab governor, submitted through the deputy commissioner.
The SGPC also plans an ardas (prayer) ceremony by the Sutlej River on July 14 to honor Khalra's legacy and keep these issues in focus.