SGPC tells Punjab pilgrimage scheme users remove Bhagwant Mann photo
India
The SGPC has told people using Punjab's government pilgrimage scheme to cover or remove Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's photo from their IDs before entering the Golden Temple.
This follows a viral video of Mann sitting in a spot usually reserved for Sikh religious leaders, which upset many devotees and sparked criticism online.
Akal Takht brands CM 'Guru Dokhi'
Reacting to the controversy, the Akal Takht called Mann "Guru Dokhi" (one who has insulted the Guru) and asked the Punjab government to change rules within 30 days so this doesn't happen again.
The SGPC has also scheduled a big meeting of Sikh groups on Sunday to talk about what happens next.