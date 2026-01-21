SGPC wants FIR against Atishi over Sikh Gurus remark row

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta pointed to a forensic report saying the video of Atishi 's speech wasn't edited. But AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj pushed back, arguing the report doesn't prove she actually used the word "gurus"—and said Punjab Police forensics support her side. Bharadwaj said Mishra should be dismissed.

Atishi says, "Show me the unedited footage"

Atishi told the Privileges Committee she never used "guru" or made any derogatory comments about Sikh Gurus in that session—she insists it was just a heated debate on pollution and governance.

She called the complaint vague and is now asking for full, unedited video footage to clear things up.