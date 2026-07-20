Shabana Azmi joins Delhi CJP protest demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
India
Shabana Azmi, 75, joined the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest in Delhi demanding better education policies and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Azmi was seen riding with actor Prakash Raj and crossing barricades alongside protesters.
She welcomed the government's move to start talks with CJP leaders.
Protesters allege exam irregularities
Azmi highlighted the importance of peaceful protest inspired by Gandhi, urging everyone to focus on fixing the system instead of celebrity faces.
Protesters called out alleged exam irregularities and pushed for accountability.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Hema Malini criticized the demonstration, defending government efforts in education, and suggesting dialogue is a better way forward than protests.