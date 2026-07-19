Shabnam Begum seeks repatriation at Indian embassy in Muscat
India
Shabnam Begum, 26, from Hyderabad, says she was promised a decent job in Oman, but ended up working 12- to 15-hour days across multiple homes without pay or proper food for months.
After finally escaping her employer, she reached the Indian Embassy in Muscat and is now asking for help to get home.
Shabnam Begum alleges abuse, passport seized
Begum's family is urging authorities to bring her back quickly and take action against the recruitment agent who sent her.
In a video shared online, Begum described facing physical abuse and having her passport taken away.
The Indian Embassy has confirmed they are on the case, and efforts are underway to support her return.