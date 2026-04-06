Shachihoko-ya in Nagoya charges 300 yen for slaps before meals
India
Shachihoko-ya in Nagoya, Japan, is turning heads with its unusual pre-meal slap service.
For 300 yen (about ₹175), diners can get a slap from a kimono-clad waitress: for an extra 500 yen, you even pick who delivers it.
This quirky tradition reportedly began around 2012 and has become a talking point for both locals and tourists.
Staff expansion draws mixed reactions
What began with just one staff member has grown into a full-on attraction as more staff join in to meet demand.
Some diners said the slaps helped them feel energized or relaxed, but reactions are all over the place.
Social media users call it "funny but strange," while others find the idea "bizarre" or uncomfortable.
Still, Shachihoko-ya's unique approach keeps curious customers coming through the door.